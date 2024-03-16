Delhi: Criminal, his associate nabbed after gunfight

NEW DELHI: A dreaded Bangladesh-origin criminal and one of his associates were arrested following a shootout in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday, police said.

Miraj alias Mehraj, 35, received a bullet injury in his leg while Shahid, 40, was overpowered by a team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from a spot near Dhulsiras village in the early hours, they said.

A police officer said Miraj, a native of Bangladesh, was involved in a dacoity in a house in the Ashok Vihar area. He had decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore by holding the family members on gunpoint, the officer added.

“Miraj was previously involved in five cases of dacoity and the Arms Act,” the officer said, adding that he has been admitted to a hospital. His associate Shahid too, has previous criminal records.