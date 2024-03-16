Delhi HC refuses to allow Ramzan prayers at Akhoondji mosque site in Mehrauli

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to allow prayers at the recently demolished 'Akhoondji mosque' in Mehrauli during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

Justice Sachin Datta, while dismissing a plea by Muntazmia Committee Madarsa Behrul Ulum and Kabarstan, noted that the high court had last month refused to permit entry of devotees to the place on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, and there was no justification to take a different view in the present instance.

"The reasoning given in the aforesaid order dated 23.02.2024 squarely applies in the context of the present application as well.

In the circumstances, there is no justification for this Court to take a different view.

"As such, this Court is not inclined to grant the relief/s sought in the present application and the same is consequently dismissed," the court said in a recent order.

It recorded in the order that the land in question is currently in the possession of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and it has already passed an order for maintenance of status quo while dealing with the issue of legality of the demolition.

The petitioner had sought directions for allowing unhindered entry of devotees to the place where the mosque stood before the demolition during the month of Ramzan, beginning the sunset of March 11 till Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

The 'Akhoondji mosque', believed to be over 600 years old, as well as the Behrul Uloom madrasa there were declared as "illegal" structures in Sanjay Van and demolished by the DDA on January 30.