Delhi: Homeless kills 23-year-old for ‘misbehaving with food-giver’

The suspect could be seen talking over the phone in one of the footages, after which mobile details of the deceased were analyzed showing that the last incoming call to the deceased’s phone was made from his relative in Faridabad.

“The said relative told the police that a stranger had received the phone call that day and introduced himself as Aslam, telling him that the deceased had borrowed Rs 3,000 from him and given his mobile phone in return,” the official said.

All jhuggis around Chhatarpur and Rajpur were thoroughly searched by the cops in their efforts to nab the suspect. But he remained at large.

Then, a local shopkeeper informed the police that the suspect might have worked at an event management company at Rajpur Khurd. Subsequently, the owner of the company was questioned, who identified the suspect as Ravinder, saying he had earlier worked at the company as a labourer and resided in the godown but had recently left without a trace.

The suspect was finally traced to Sector-7 Dwarka. Closing in on him, the cops saw him selling oranges while wearing shoes of the deceased.

To avenge a friend...

Under interrogation, the accused said he had been living in the DDA park since February, where a person working as a security guard would give him food. On March 9, Ajay, under the influence of liquor, abused the guard, infuriating the accused who decided to avenge the act. “Initially, he befriended him. Then he purchased liquor to tempt the deceased into following him into the forest. When Ajay was drunk, he thrashed him before strangulating him to death,” the DCP said. The accused then pushed the body into shallow water and fled the scene after wrapping his face with an old T-shirt to avoid detection.