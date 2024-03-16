DUSU hails Centre’s decision to grant Rs 272 cr for working women hostel

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Friday hailed the central government’s decision to grant Rs 272 crore for a residential accommodation for working women in the University of Delhi (DU) campus.

“The hostel will be a major relief for many working professionals who are studying as well,” the DUSU said.

A woman member of the DUSU said the hostel for the working women was a long pending demand by the student. “The move will motivate women professionals to continue with higher studies besides ensuring safety,”

The ministry of women and child development has allocated the fund for residential accommodation for girls and working women enrolled at University of Delhi. The budget has been sanctioned under the Nirbhaya Fund.

“Aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, this initiative empowers working women and girls pursuing higher education. This project will provide 1,000 beds with enhanced security, CCTV surveillance and gender-sensitive amenities,” the Union minister Smriti Irani shared on the social media on Thursday night. She made the announcement while attending the Vikas Bharat Ambassador-Nari Shakti Conclave at Delhi University north campus.