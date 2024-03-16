Four more arrested in spurious cancer drugs case: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four more people, all associated with reputed hospitals in the national capital and Gurugram, in connection with the infamous spurious cancer drugs case.
The latest arrestees, identified as Rohit Singh Bisht (36), Jitendra (33), Majid Khan (34), and Sajid(33), were allegedly supplying both filled and empty vials from the hospital to the racketeers.
Earlier, eight persons, including two employees of a reputed hospital and a B-tech graduate from IIT BHU, were arrested by police and an illegal unit involved in manufacturing fake life-saving cancer chemotherapy medicines was also busted.
The eight accused were identified as Viphil Jain, Suraj Shat, Neeraj Chauhan, Parvez, Komal Tiwari, Abhinay Kohli, Aditya Krishna (23), and Tushar Chauhan.
Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shalini Singh stated that during the interrogation, it was found that the accused Neeraj Chauhan was purchasing filled vials, purportedly original, from hospital employees.
“Rohit, working as day care in a Delhi hospital was supplying filled Keytruda/Opdyta vials to Neeraj. He salvaged the vials from patient doses and sold them to Neeraj. He received Rs 65,000 for Keytruda and Rs 35,000 for Opdyta,” the Special CP said.
Another accused, Jitendra, who worked in the Oncology Department in a reputable hospital in Gurugram, was apprehended red-handed. “He salvaged the vials from patient doses and sold them to Neeraj. Another accused, Majid, who was employed as a Senior Staff Nurse in the Chemo Day Care Unit of a reputable hospital Gurugram. Majid was apprehended on Thursday in Jaipur. He revealed that he used to obtain empty and filled vials from Sajid who worked in the Oncology Department of another reputable hospital in Gurugram. Sajid was apprehended at his residence on Friday.
“To trace the money trail, 14 bank accounts of the accused with a balance of Rs 92.81 lakh have been frozen,” said the CP.