Four more arrested in spurious cancer drugs case: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four more people, all associated with reputed hospitals in the national capital and Gurugram, in connection with the infamous spurious cancer drugs case.

The latest arrestees, identified as Rohit Singh Bisht (36), Jitendra (33), Majid Khan (34), and Sajid(33), were allegedly supplying both filled and empty vials from the hospital to the racketeers.

Earlier, eight persons, including two employees of a reputed hospital and a B-tech graduate from IIT BHU, were arrested by police and an illegal unit involved in manufacturing fake life-saving cancer chemotherapy medicines was also busted.

The eight accused were identified as Viphil Jain, Suraj Shat, Neeraj Chauhan, Parvez, Komal Tiwari, Abhinay Kohli, Aditya Krishna (23), and Tushar Chauhan.