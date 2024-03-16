JNUSU: Parties gear up to finalise candidate list

NEW DELHI: The filing of nominations for the JNUSU elections began on Friday with the final list of contesting candidates slated to be released on March 16.

The left student outfits have shortlisted four probable candidates for the post of president which includes SFI, candidate Umesh Kumar Yadav, DSF Anagha Pradeep and Swati Singh, and Dhananjay of AISA, according to representatives of the students outfits.

The ABVP may field Umesh Chandra Ajmira, Arjun Anand, Govind Dangi, Deepika, or Kavya for the president’s post, the student representatives said. From the NSUI, Kunal Kumar, Shudhandhu Shekhar or Farheen Zaidi may run up for the post, members of the outfit told a newsagency.