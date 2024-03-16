Josh Brolin’s Outer Range season 2 gets release date

Actor Josh Brolin’s sci-fi Western series, Outer Range, will return with its second season on Prime Video on May 16. The first images of the upcoming season were also released by the makers.

The series, created by Brian Watkins, features Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness - a dark void.

The mystery surrounding the void on the west pasture of the ranch deepens in season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s disappearance. The stakes are higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts.

Brolin, who currently stars in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, will be making his directorial debut with the second season of Outer Range, Prime Video said in a press release.

In addition to Brolin and Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton also star in the upcoming season. As Deadline revealed in April, Christian James, Megan West, Daniel Abeles, Kimberly Guerrero and Monette Moio will recur in their roles this season as well.

“Outer Range’s plethora of subplots threaten to get sucked into a wormhole of ponderousness, but at least this sci-fi Western is anything but plain,” reads the Rotten Tomatoes website’s consensus on season 1 of the series.

Season 2 comes from showrunner and executive producer Charles Murray, with all seven episodes dropping on the same day.