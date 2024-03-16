Kejriwal insulting Hindus, silent on Rohingyas: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the latter’s remarks on the refugees of Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying that the CM has “lost his political cool” after the implementation of the CAA.

“Kejriwal is himself a ‘Andolanjeevi’ who owes his political career to demonstrations and it is shameful that today he is abusing persecuted Hindus from Pakistan and Afghanistan demonstrating for their rights,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

He said that by abusing these migrants, the chief minister has humiliated all those Punjabis who came over from Pakistan to India during the 1947 partition.

“It is shocking that Kejriwal is repeatedly abusing and insulting the persecuted but is totally silent on the Rohingyas and other Muslim intruders settled in several places,” Sachdeva said.