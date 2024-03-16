Postcards from Kohima

As the sun began its descent, casting a warm glow upon EKA’s experiential flagship store in the Lodhi Colony Market of Delhi, the spectators were transported to the enchanting town of Kohima, nestled amidst the hills of Nagaland. The runway, fashioned like a village road, came alive with models showcasing EKA’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, aptly titled ‘Kohima’. A harmonious blend of handwoven Kota, cotton silks, Jamdani, and linens, the collection commanded attention with its bold patterns of checks and stripes elegantly juxtaposed against subdued, chalky pastels; each garment crafted with sophisticated prints.

“The idea was to bring freshness and innovation simultaneously. While the canvases are more or less the same as our previous collections, we only changed the treatment,” says EKA founder Rina Singh. The entire collection has ensembles with 14-20 block prints; around 28 dresses of the entire collection wear the prints. “It’s almost like an artwork,” Singh says. “There is no repeat of the block print, they are spontaneously and randomly placed. A lot is left to the block printers’ aesthetics.”

Neha Bagga, a visitor at the showcase says that she was “fascinated and transported to another realm by the collection.” Another visitor, Adil Hassan, comments: “It was one of the simplest, most effortless and graceful shows I’d seen in a while.” Astha Manchanda, a photographer, says Singh inspires “with her stories of textiles and the magic she weaves”.