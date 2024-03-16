The Natarajas Of Our Times

Dance transcends gender,” says curator and organiser of Shivaarghya Rama Vaidyanathan, a festival dedicated to male classical dancers in celebration of Mahashivratri. Delhi’s eminent Bharatanatyam dance institute, Ganesa Natyalaya, has assembled 25 male dancers from across the country to showcase different dance forms on March 17.

Vaidyanathan, also the president of the institute, explains: “Shivaarghya pays tribute to the first dancer, Lord Nataraja, who symbolises the genderless dancing body. This year we have invited artists from Kerala, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata and Bengaluru.”

The festival is the brainchild of the late Guru Saroj Vaidyanathan, a Padma Bhushan awardee, who began the initiative in 2019 to showcase the versatility of Indian classical dance-forms and to also give opportunities to male artistes. “It’s a festival to encourage young male dancers because it’s very difficult for them to get as many opportunities as female dancers get in the field of classical dance,” she adds.

Shivaarghya comes under the ‘SwarnSaroja’ event, a year-long celebration to mark the golden jubilee of Ganesa Natyalaya, which was started by Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan in 1974.

“We lost her last September. We are calling the Golden Jubilee celebrations SwarnSaroja. Swarna means golden and Saroja is her name. So, under this series, we are going to have performances at Ganesh Natyalaya every month, not only showcasing our own dancers but also inviting a lot of artistes from outside,” Vaidyanathan explains.

The festival will begin with a lecture by scholar Dr VR Devika from Chennai; she will talk about ‘Nataraja and the Cosmos’. This is an event, Chandigarh-based Bharatanatyam dancer Varun Khanna looks forward to attending.