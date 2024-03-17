Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to voters to vote against hooliganism

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the public to vote against “dictatorship and hooliganism” as his party said people had been “desperately” waiting for the general elections.

Welcoming the announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates, the AAP also accused the BJP of violating the Constitution and trying to crush democracy during its 10-year rule.

In a post in Hindi on X, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidates.

“The dates of Lok Sabha polls in the country have been declared. It’s a great festival of democracy. I appeal to all the countrymen to vote this time against dictatorship and hooliganism,” he said.

‘Teach lesson’

Responding to AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP vice-president Kapil Mishra said voters will teach the opposition alliance a lesson on May 25 and BJP will retain all seven seats.

“On May 25 - Delhiites will burn the corrupt alliance of Kejriwal and Congress with the heat of their votes. All seven seats of Delhi go to Modi,” he posted in Hindi on X.

‘Crushing democracy’

