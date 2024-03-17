Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to voters to vote against hooliganism

In a post in Hindi on X, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidates.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the public to vote against “dictatorship and hooliganism” as his party said people had been “desperately” waiting for the general elections.

Welcoming the announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates, the AAP also accused the BJP of violating the Constitution and trying to crush democracy during its 10-year rule.

“The dates of Lok Sabha polls in the country have been declared. It’s a great festival of democracy. I appeal to all the countrymen to vote this time against dictatorship and hooliganism,” he said.

‘Teach lesson’

Responding to AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP vice-president Kapil Mishra said voters will teach the opposition alliance a lesson on May 25 and BJP will retain all seven seats.

“On May 25 - Delhiites will burn the corrupt alliance of Kejriwal and Congress with the heat of their votes. All seven seats of Delhi go to Modi,” he posted in Hindi on X.

‘Crushing democracy’

The AAP accused the BJP of violating the Constitution and trying to crush democracy during its 10-year rule

Constituency watch—From past to present

Of 7 constituencies, 3—New Delhi, South Delhi, and North East Delhi hold importance owing to the history and power associated

New Delhi

  • Oldest constituency

  • 14.81 lakh voters, including 8,08,721 men and 6,72,544 women

  • AAP on all 10 assembly seats

  • BJP dropped two-time MP Meenakshi Lekhi to field late, Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri j. She is contesting against AAP’s Somnath Bharti

  • Won by the Congress in 2009

  • Represented by BJP’s Vajpayee, Advani and Balraj Madhok

  • Highlights- Lutyens’ area, bungalows of central ministers, MPs, members of the judiciary and high-ranking military

South Delhi

  • Fourth largest constituency

  • 22.21 lakh voters, including 12.34 lakh men and 9.86 lakh women

  • AAP on 9 seats, 1 with BJP

  • BJP dropped its two-time sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri to field LoP in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. He will contest against AAP’s Sahiram Pehalwan

  • Won by the Congress in 2009

  • Represented by Arjun Singh, Madan Lal Khurana and Sushma Swaraj

  • Highlights— unauthorized colonies, encroachment, traffic jams, slums, posh areas like Sanik Farms, Hauz Khas, malls, theatres.

North East

  • Third largest constituency

  • 23.81 lakh voters, including 12.87 lakh men and 10.93 lakh women,

  • AAP on 7 seats, 3 with BJP

  • BJP has repeated its sitting MP Manoj Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor.

  • Congress has yet to announce its candidate.

  • Won by the Congress in 2009 Came into existence in 2008

  • Highlights— Huge migrant population from Purvanchal, minority in large numbers, rocked by 2020 communal riots

