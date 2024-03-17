Delhi’s big day with polls on May 25 in 6th phase

NEW DELHI: An estimated 1.47 crore voters in the national capital spread across seven constituencies are set to decide the fate of candidates on May 25 during the sixth phase of polling.

In a largely bipolar contest between the BJP and INDIA bloc comprising Congress and AAP, the former will fight for its prestige having won all seats in the 2019 polls. The AAP-Congress combine will have to prove the strength of the alliance as they drew a blank in the last two general elections.

The neighbouring Gurugram will also vote the same day while the elections in Noida will take place on April 26.

According to the EC website, there are 79,86,572 male and 67,30,371 female voters while 1,176 electors constitute the third gender. New Delhi with 14.8 lakh electors is the smallest constituency. West Delhi with 24.9 lakh is the largest one.

In 2019, the BJP, Congress, and AAP were in a triangular contest. For the upcoming general election, the AAP and Congress have divided the constituencies wherein the former is contesting 4 seats. The Congress will lock horns with BJP in three constituencies.

The AAP has already announced its candidates from East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi. However, Congress, which will contest from North East, Chandni Chowk and North-West, is yet to announce its candidates.