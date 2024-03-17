Delhi’s big day with polls on May 25 in 6th phase

NEW DELHI: An estimated 1.47 crore voters in the national capital spread across seven constituencies are set to decide the fate of candidates on May 25 during the sixth phase of polling.
In a largely bipolar contest between the BJP and INDIA bloc comprising Congress and AAP, the former will fight for its prestige having won all seats in the 2019 polls. The AAP-Congress combine will have to prove the strength of the alliance as they drew a blank in the last two general elections.
The neighbouring Gurugram will also vote the same day while the elections in Noida will take place on April 26.
According to the EC website, there are 79,86,572 male and 67,30,371 female voters while 1,176 electors constitute the third gender. New Delhi with 14.8 lakh electors is the smallest constituency. West Delhi with 24.9 lakh is the largest one.
In 2019, the BJP, Congress, and AAP were in a triangular contest. For the upcoming general election, the AAP and Congress have divided the constituencies wherein the former is contesting 4 seats. The Congress will lock horns with BJP in three constituencies.
The AAP has already announced its candidates from East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi. However, Congress, which will contest from North East, Chandni Chowk and North-West, is yet to announce its candidates.
7 seats, 7 issues
Fractured governance: ACB, police, DDA & bureaucracy controlled by L-G.
Pollution: Often tops most polluted cities in the world list
Sanitation: Three garbage mountains
Water: DJB yet to supply potable water to all parts of the capital
Crime: Accounts for 31% of crimes against women in the country
and tops the chart of cities with highest vehicle thefts
Traffic: Congested, parking mostly done on roads
Unauthorized colonies & slums: Nearly 40% of the city’s population live in unauthorised settlements and slums
Vital stat
Total seats: 7
Total voters: 1.47 cr
Male - 79.98 L
Female - 67.42 L
Assembly elections in 4 states
Odisha 147 seats
13 May 2024 28 seats
20 May 2024 35 seats
25 May 2024 42 seats
1 June 2024 42 seats
Andhra Pradesh 175 seats
13 May 2024
Arunachal Pradesh 60 seats
19 Apr 2024
Sikkim 32 seats
19 Apr 2024
162 seats in 7 phases across 3 states
Corruption, dynasty BJP’s main poll plank