Delhi’s big day with polls on May 25 in 6th phase

The AAP has already announced its candidates from East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi. However, Congress, which will contest from North East, Chandni Chowk and North-West, is yet to announce its candidates.
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Ashish Srivastava

NEW DELHI: An estimated 1.47 crore voters in the national capital spread across seven constituencies are set to decide the fate of candidates on May 25 during the sixth phase of polling.

In a largely bipolar contest between the BJP and INDIA bloc comprising Congress and AAP, the former will fight for its prestige having won all seats in the 2019 polls. The AAP-Congress combine will have to prove the strength of the alliance as they drew a blank in the last two general elections.

The neighbouring Gurugram will also vote the same day while the elections in Noida will take place on April 26.

According to the EC website, there are 79,86,572 male and 67,30,371 female voters while 1,176 electors constitute the third gender. New Delhi with 14.8 lakh electors is the smallest constituency. West Delhi with 24.9 lakh is the largest one.

In 2019, the BJP, Congress, and AAP were in a triangular contest. For the upcoming general election, the AAP and Congress have divided the constituencies wherein the former is contesting 4 seats. The Congress will lock horns with BJP in three constituencies.

The AAP has already announced its candidates from East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi. However, Congress, which will contest from North East, Chandni Chowk and North-West, is yet to announce its candidates.

7 seats, 7 issues

  • Fractured governance: ACB, police, DDA & bureaucracy controlled by L-G.

  • Pollution: Often tops most polluted cities in the world list

  • Sanitation: Three garbage mountains

  • Water: DJB yet to supply potable water to all parts of the capital

  • Crime: Accounts for 31% of crimes against women in the country

    and tops the chart of cities with highest vehicle thefts

  • Traffic: Congested, parking mostly done on roads

  • Unauthorized colonies & slums: Nearly 40% of the city’s population live in unauthorised settlements and slums

Vital stat

  • Total seats: 7

  • Total voters: 1.47 cr

  • Male - 79.98 L

  • Female - 67.42 L

Assembly elections in 4 states

Odisha 147 seats

  • 13 May 2024 28 seats

  • 20 May 2024 35 seats

  • 25 May 2024 42 seats

  • 1 June 2024 42 seats

Andhra Pradesh 175 seats

  • 13 May 2024

Arunachal Pradesh 60 seats

  • 19 Apr 2024

Sikkim 32 seats

  • 19 Apr 2024

  • 162 seats in 7 phases across 3 states

  • Corruption, dynasty BJP’s main poll plank

