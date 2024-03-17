ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a second money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said Sunday.

He has been asked to depose before the central agency at its office at A P J Abdul Kalam Road on March 18 and record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been summoned.

He is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal has skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them illegal.

A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before the ED investigating officer on March 21.

Reacting to the summons in the second case, Delhi minister Atishi told reporters on Sunday that, "Nobody knows what this DJB case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls".