Agencies functioning independently: BJP

NEW DELHI: Responding to the AAP’s allegations, the Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday said the central probe agencies function independently and it is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who repeatedly breaks the law.

“After disrespecting the summons which Kejriwal previously claimed were illegal, he has now taken bail, confirming the validity of the summons,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said the bail granted to Kejriwal by the city court in the case filed by the agency for skipping its summonses, has nothing to do with the liquor policy case. He alleged that second summon to the CM in the DJB case, is “another proof of looting the people.”

“When Kejriwal came to power, he made a promise to end the tanker mafia. At that time the DJB was making a profit of Rs 1,200 crore, but today it is incurring a loss of Rs 80,000 crore.”