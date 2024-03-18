Do Holi celebrations play havoc with your skin?

Firstly, I’d like to stress to go for safe colours– chemical-free gulals would be the best option and it is important for you to realise this and also try to propagate a safe Holi with your youngsters at home who suffer severe damage because of using strong chemical colours. Not only does it damage their skin but, many a time, also the eyes, often beyond repair.

Non-toxic gulals

There are toxin-free gulals available in the market and besides why not celebrate a traditional Holi this year with tesu flowers, these are also available.

Now for the preventives and perhaps it would be better to call them your safety guards. Apply heavy oil not only to your skin but also to your hair.

I recommend either olive oil or a seed and sandalwood oil as this is heavy and creates a natural sunscreen. You’ll find every deadly coloured hand that comes your way slipping right off and unable to cover you with as much colour as intended!

For the hair use good old pure coconut oil. After Holi, the hair does feel very dry and the oil will help prevent that and also condition the hair at the same time. I have seen that even the nails get coloured and look terrible for days after Holi. The best way to prevent this from happening is to apply a petroleum jelly on the nails and keep them short.

It is always advisable to make a cleansing body scrub and keep it in the bathroom for after Holi celebrations as it is almost impossible to do so when you are covered and dripping with colour.

Conjure up the following things and be sure to remove the colour from the body with this fabulous exfoliating natural body scrub-You can mix all these things in a bowl and keep it in your bathroom. Scrub this over the skin to remove the colour. Avoid soap.

If your skin is extra sensitive, use some sandalwood paste mixed with a few drops of almond oil and rose water. It is excellent for rashes caused due to strong chemical colours.

For eyes and hair

Many times the hair becomes very rough. Treat it naturally with the easiest natural conditioner– mayonnaise. This will soften it and also help take out the colour. Shampoo hair with a mild shampoo later.

Keep a bowl of iced-rose water in the fridge for emergency as many times colour goes in the eyes. Dip cotton wool pads in the rosewater and use them to wipe away the colour.

If you love someone show it by using safe non-toxic gulal colour this Holi. Happy Holi!

Oatmeal- 1 tsp

Sandalwood powder- 3 tsp

Rice powder- 2 tsp

Powdered almonds- 50 g

Powdered fuller’s earth- 20 g

A pinch of powdered camphor

Milk

Lemon juice

Almond oil- 3 tsp

suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha