Kejriwal gets two summonses in DJB, liquor policy cases

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board, and issued the 9th summons in the case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The ED’s ninth summons comes a day after Kejriwal was granted bail by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Rouse Avenue Court against arrest for skipping summons issued in the Delhi liquor policy case. The AAP chief has been asked to depose before ED at its office here on March 18 in the DJB case and on March 21 in the liquor policy case.

Reacting to the development, the AAP said the sole aim of BJP is to arrest Kejriwal. Delhi minister Atishi said, “Without waiting for the court’s decision, the ED has again sent summons to CM Kejriwal in the alleged liquor scam case and in a fake DJB case,” she said.

The ED’s case is based on a CBI FIR alleging irregularities in a DJB contract awarded to a company — NKG Infrastructure Ltd. — for `38 crore though the company “did not meet” the technical eligibility criteria. The ED initiated investigations on the basis of the