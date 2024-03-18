No date change for CUET-UG due to LS polls

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, as announced earlier, and there will be no change in view of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

Speaking with this paper, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said there is no change in the exam schedule.

“CUET-UG will be held between May 15 and May 31, 2024 as announced earlier. The actual test dates between May 15 and 31 will be announced by NTA after the registration is over,” he said.

He had last month announced that the exam dates could change depending on the schedule of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on the 20 and 25 May,” the UGC chief posted to X.

“After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on the data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May,” he added.