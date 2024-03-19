Car driver falls asleep, knocks down 3; 1 dead in Noida

NEW DELHI: A speeding car allegedly ploughed into a group of people on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, leaving one man dead and two others injured, police said on Monday.

The driver of the car, who was taken into custody by police, had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel resulting in the accident, they said.

“Three men were waiting along the expressway on Sunday evening when the incident took place in the Jewar area. A Maruti Swift car registered in Delhi hit the trio who was admitted to a nearby private hospital where one succumbed to injuries and others are undergoing treatment,” police said.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Singh (37), a native of Jahangirpur in Jewar, according to police.

Driver Raja Kumar was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, police said. “The driver said he had fallen asleep while driving on the expressway because of which the crash took place,” the official said.

The accused was given bail by a court, he said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in 470 deaths.