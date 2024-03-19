Chopper case: No SC relief to Christian Michel James

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh bail plea moved by Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman who is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged `3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper scam cases relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters.

The petitioner argued that James cannot be charged under any other offences apart from those mentioned in the extradition decree and he be granted the benefit of the doctrine of speciality. He was arrested in December 2018 after being extradited from Dubai.

“How can you file the Article 32 (one of provisions in the Constitution which gives right to move the SC for enforcement of fundamental rights) petition in this case?” asked a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Dealing with the submission that James cannot be charged for other offences which were not part of the extradition decree, the bench said this has been dealt by it earlier also and it cannot go ‘ad nauseum’ (repeating the same thing until it becomes boring and annoying).The counsel for the extradited accused said he has been in jail for the last five years and this can be the maximum sentence that can be awarded to him in case of conviction.