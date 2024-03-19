Dark patches on neck can indicate liver damage in type-2 diabetics, say experts

NEW DELHI: The darkening and thickening of skin over the neck can be an indicator of liver damage among patients with type-2 diabetes, a new study has found. According to the researchers of the study conducted jointly by the AIIMS, the National National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, and Fortis Hospital, the finding is significant as it can be used as an easy-to-identify clinical marker and will enable even non-medical persons to be alert about liver damage.

In clinical terminology, this condition is called Acanthosis Nigricans that causes dark, velvety patches of skin in body creases and folds, such as the neck, armpits, groin, face, chest, elbows, knees, and knuckles. Generally liver damage is a condition that progresses gradually and is diagnosed in later stages.

“Assessment of Acanthosis Nigricans among Asian Indians is of importance due to the relatively high magnitude of insulin resistance and early onset of type-2 diabetes, contributed by major changes in dietary and lifestyle practices. There is strong correlation of the skin issue with type-2 diabetes, particularly in women, overweight, obese individuals and those with a family history of type-2 diabetes. In this study, the correlation with severity of neck Acanthosis Nigricans was strongest, with fasting insulin and glucose levels, and insulin resistance as compared to the disease at other sites, that is, axilla, and knuckles,” the study findings read.