Delhi cops nab two MP-based arms suppliers, recover 20 semi-automatic pistols

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has nabbed a 33-year-old man, along with his accomplice, who was supplying illegal weapons to gangsters and criminals in and around the national capital from Madhya Pradesh for more than 10 years, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Rahim a.k.a Beti, resident of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh and Vishal Solav a.k.a Atul, 26 years of age, resident of Amravati district, Maharashtra.

The official said that while conducting searches against the two accused, 20 semi-automatic pistols were recovered, which were manufactured at Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh and were being delivered to the buyers in the national capital at the price of around `30,000 per piece.

“A tip off was received through a source on March 14, that in the morning hours, two key members of the interstate illegal gun supply cartel namely Rahim and Vishal would come near Burari Chowk on Outer Ring Road in Delhi to deliver a large consignment of illegal fire arms to one Asif, a resident of Shahdara,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said.

Accordingly, the police laid a trap and the accused persons were apprehended, the senior official added.

On interrogation, Rahim told police that he has been asociated with this illegal trade of supplying firearms and ammunitions for more than 10 years, and he, along with co-accused Vishal used to procure illegal pistols from one Shiekh Azam of Baitul in Madhya Pradesh and would further supply the same to Delhi, MP and Maharashtra-based criminals.

Sheikh Azam used to pay them Rs 10,000-20,000 per consignment. Rahim further disclosed that Azam used to procure illegal weapons from MP based manufacturers of illegal firearms and supply the same in various parts of country including Delhi for many years.

