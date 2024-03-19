ED raids 10 locations in Delhi for fake cancer drug case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) swooped down on at least 10 locations in the national capital and its adjoining areas in connection with a fake cancer drug racket that was recently busted by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

According to official sources, the raids were conducted at locations in Delhi-NCR, and around Rs 65 lakh in cash recovered from two places.

The ED learned about a big scam involving fake cancer drugs being made and distributed to hospitals in Delhi-NCR. It then registered a money laundering case.

Twelve people, including two employees of a hospital and a BTech from IIT-BHU, were held and an illegal unit involved in crime was also busted.

The accused were identified as Viphil Jain (46), Suraj Shat (28), Neeraj Chauhan (38), Parvez (33), Komal Tiwari (39), Abhinay Kohli (30) and Tushar Chauhan (28), Aditya Krishna (23), Rohit Singh Bisht (36), Jitendra (33), Majid Khan (34), and Sajid(33).

According to the sources, during the raids, the premises of the main suspects and their associates such as Viphil Jain, Suraj Shat, Neeraj Chauhan, Parvez Malik, Komal Tiwari, Abhinay and Tushar Chauhan were covered.

“Out of the total cash, `23 lakh was recovered from a bean bag kept in the house of Suraj Sharma,” the sources said. While unearthing the racket, the police had conducted simultaneous raids at two flats in Moti Nagar, one in South City, Gurugram, one in Yamuna Vihar, northeast Delhi, besides a cancer hospital in Delhi.