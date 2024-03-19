Flying tourbillon, OnePlus 12R, and more at tech corner

Louis Vuitton Voyager Flying Tourbillon

Louis Vuitton’s amazing new watch is a flying tourbillon. Basically, a tourbillon is a watch complication that provides extremely high levels of precision and workmanship. LV’s Poinçon de Genève flying tourbillon comes with a new skeleton tourbillon movement and the prestigious mark of the Poinçon de Genève, or Geneva Seal. The watch case is made of platinum and white gold. Price TBA. louisvuitton.com

Hombli Solar Cam 2K

Hombli’s smart solar cam provides smart security for your home and is easy to instal. With an additional solar panel for rechargeable power, this Solar Cam keeps on going. It provides 2K QHD image-quality footage for identifying faces easily, as well as IR and colour night vision, along with sound and motion detection. There’s also an alarm, a floodlight, and microSD and cloud storage. shop.hombli.com

Wonderchef Magneto

Wonderchef makes a diverse range of quality home and kitchen appliances. ‘Magneto,’ looks lively and much more welcoming than the hundreds of mixers out there. While operating, I appreciated its safety features, it is also relatively quieter compared to other devices and can be operated with a simple one-touch operation. The motor allows for variable speeds and yields the perfect texture and taste for my smoothies, juices, shakes, and dips. wonderchef.com

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R is a near-flagship-level phone available in an affordable price bracket. It has an excellent display (120 Hz ProXDR), is smooth to scroll, and has the new 5,500 mAh battery, which lasted me almost two days on mixed usage, and it charges fully in about 25 minutes. The camera setup includes a 50 MP Sony IMX890, an ultra-wide Sony IMX355, and a Macro lens, providing great images both indoors and outdoors. If you love smartphone games, the 12R is an ideal phone with speed, stability, and ultra-responsive gameplay at your fingertips. The 12R is also Wi-Fi 7-ready and comes with Dolby Atmos for sound and OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. oneplus.in

Aura Smart Sleep Mask

Aura’s sleep mask provides peaceful sleep with total blackout and a pressure-free design. In addition, you get immersive light therapy and integrated speakers, which provide ASMR and guided meditation. Aura is also side-sleeper-friendly and eyelash-friendly, with its battery lasting about a week on a charge. aura-circle.com

Logitech MX Brio UHD 4K

Logitech’s webcams are excellent for video calls and conferences. The new MX Brio comes with 4K UHD clarity. It also sports a dual beam-forming mic for call clarity with noise reduction. Works with macOS and Windows. Compatible with Zoom, Teams, aceTime, Google Meet, Skype, etc. amazon.in