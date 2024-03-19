Health, education top priorities for BJP Lok Sabha candidates

NEW DELHI: The BJP candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi listed their priorities for the first 100 days, including improving health and educational facilities after being elected as MPs from their respective constituencies.

Addressing a joint press conference on Monday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stressed that all seven BJP candidates are expected to win with larger margins this time.

Bansuri Swaraj, contesting from the New Delhi constituency, listed her priorities, including creating a start-up hub and strengthening self-help groups for women. She also mentioned that she will prioritize the desealing of sealed shops within the first week if elected. Swaraj further stated that leveraging technology to ensure women’s safety and using drones for police surveillance will be among her other priorities.

North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari mentioned that the Signature Bridge was completed during his previous term as MP, and he also brought Metro trains to the area. Tiwari said a beautiful riverfront would be completed within 100 days, and work is underway to remove congestion in the area. He added that work on the fourth phase of the Metro will begin in the next few months, and he recently inaugurated a Central school with two more schools in progress.

South Delhi candidate Ramvir Bidhuri mentioned that a six-lane highway in the Badarpur Assembly segment is nearing completion with 70% of the work done. He also stated that roads will be constructed as per the Master Plan to improve traffic situations, along with the regularization of 69 unauthorized colonies in South Delhi.

BJP candidate from East Delhi, Harsh Malhotra, said his priorities include providing houses to slum dwellers and cleaning and rejuvenating the Yamuna. Malhotra added that improving health and educational facilities were other priorities he would work on after winning from East Delhi.

