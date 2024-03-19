Love in a Dead Language

Found in translation

For the couple, the making of the book itself was a labour of love. “We spent all evening, every evening, for two years, poring over a hundred and fifty texts,” says Rao. “Of the 10,000 poems we read, only 220 made the cut,” she adds, admitting that they followed “a very stringent acceptance criterion”.

Translating the works into English posed its own set of challenges, including the obvious cultural differences and the linguistic peculiarities of Sanskrit. But Rao and Mahesh found ways around them. “We only considered verses where the key idea translates well into English,” says Rao, adding, “The purpose of poetry is to enjoy it, enjoy the rasa of it. Anything that hinders this is inappropriate in a poem. We have translated these poems faithfully as far as the idea is concerned, and only altered the accoutrements to encourage readers to explore the Sanskrit further.”

Sweet syllables

Apart from the Sanskrit love poetry redux, the collection also opens a window into lesser appreciated languages, which had produced literature of equal merit but have fallen into oblivion. The book contains around 50 poems from Maharashtri Prakrit, a couple from Apabhramsha and one from Pali. The Prakrit languages, says Mahesh, are quite closely related to Sanskrit, and are part of the same literary tradition. “Maharashtri Prakrit was renowned for its literature, and was read all across India as a classical language for 2,000 years. With its sweet and soft syllables, Prakrit is said to be the perfect language for love, a reputation it once enjoyed. As a saying goes: ‘They don’t know Prakrit poetry, and they speak of love—the shame!’ Prakrit does not have many takers today, but it is worth learning just to read the Gaha Sattasai, a collection of 700 poems on love from 100 CE, one of the high watermarks of Indian literature,” he says.

The couple, who state that “love poetry is, in fact, far more common in Sanskrit than religious poetry”, believe it is only fair that we should get to know “what is it like to love in Sanskrit”. And love in Sanskrit, as the book shows, brims with yearning so strong it eventually drowns you in grief, “ecstatic lovemaking”, “clever flattery”, “quarrels of passion” and “the cruel hand of fate”. How to Love in Sanskrit is, at once, an ode to our old languages, and their manuscripts, which are rotting away, even as people like Rao and Mahesh hope they can “get to them before the bugs do”. It is also a hat tip to love itself, in all its “intoxication, melancholy and madness”.

A short poem from Kumarapala’s Awakening, written in 1200 CE, by the Jain monk Somaprabha Suri, can perhaps give you a glimpse of how it is to love in Sanskrit- “Seeing the lovely red/ of your lips, darling/ the cherries hang themselves/ from a tree in despair.”