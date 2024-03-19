Malfunctioning buses disrupt traffic at places in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three buses experienced breakdowns in different areas of south Delhi, causing disruptions in vehicular traffic along MB Road on Monday, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to inform the public about the traffic conditions and urged them to plan their routes accordingly.

“Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Hamdard due to breakdown of three buses near Batra Hospital, Pipal Chowk and Hamdard T-Point respectively,” they wrote on X.

Additionally, traffic was also affected on Faiz Road between the Bagga Link roundabout towards Kalka Das Chowk due to a bus breakdown. Another bus breakdown affected traffic on Prithviraj Road.

Data from the Delhi Traffic Police, revealed that between July 2022 and June 2023, an average of 79 DTC or cluster buses broke down daily, with an estimated 40 minutes required for resolution.

The police also said that traffic will remain affected for two months on the Outer Ring Road near Power House in Pitampura due to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation construction work between Mukarba Chowk and Madhuban Chowk.