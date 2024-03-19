RRTS corridor: Average daily ridership jumps four times after inauguration

NEW DELHI: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Ghaziabad has witnessed a significant increase in average daily ridership, quadrupling since the inauguration of the second 17 km section of the high-speed corridor last week, according to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The initial 17 km priority section, linking Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, was opened for public use, comprising five stations including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. These stations witnessed a daily average ridership ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 passengers.

The subsequent addition of the second section, which includes Muradnagar, Modinagar (south), and Modinagar (north) stations on March 8 has further boosted the daily ridership for the entire 34 km corridor to 12,000 commuters. Both sections were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RRTS, India’s first Regional Rail Service, offers a unique rail-based commuter service for regional transit in the National Capital Region. The corridor spans 82.15 km from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, making it the country’s inaugural RRTS.

Modinagar (north) and Ghaziabad stations collectively contribute to 25 per cent of the daily average ridership along the 34 km stretch. Previously, Sahibabad and Duhai stations were the busiest hubs when only the first section was operational.

Officials are considering integrating the Meerut (south) station with the existing 34 km section, expecting a further surge in passengers from Meerut.