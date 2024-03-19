The lone wolf: Man involved in theft of ECM of high-end vehicles held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man, who allegedly shot at two people when they spotted him stealing the Engine Control Modules (ECM) of their vehicles in south Delhi, officials on Monday said.

The accused, identified as Shivam, was found to have committed more than 200 cases of ECM theft in Delhi even after being released from jail in September last year, police said.

Shivam, who was arrested in 40 cases previously, has 200 cases registered against him since last year, they said. “The accused is a lone wolf and used to target only ECMs of high-end vehicles,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

On the intervening night of March 2 and 3, complainant Shiv Kumar Yadav reported that he was sleeping inside his taxi at the taxi stand near Safdarjung bus terminal.

“He noticed a man trying to steal something from another taxi. Yadav informed the taxi driver about the matter who further reached the spot to nab the accused from behind. The accused shot Rakesh, the driver of another taxi and fired another bullet on Yadav and fled from the spot,” said the DCP.

The officer said that different teams were formed to nab the accused and the CCTV footage for more than 25kms from Kotla Mubarakpur to Matiala in Uttam Nagar was checked.

“We later identified the accused as Shivam and he was arrested. He was produced before the city court and police took his two days remand. During interrogation, the accused disclosed to have committed the present crime as well as disclosed to have shot at another person in Okhla area, while committing the theft of ECM from a mini truck,” he said.