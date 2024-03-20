Congress approaches Delhi HC against income tax re-assessment proceedings

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court against tax re-assessment proceedings against it by the authorities.

The matter was mentioned by the counsel for the political party before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora which agreed to list it for hearing on Thursday.

The counsel said the I-T authorities have re-opened the assessment of four years and urged the court to allow listing of the pleas for Thursday.

He said three such petitions about three different years are already listed for hearing during the day.