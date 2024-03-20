Delhi excise policy: HC seeks ED's stand on Arvind Kejriwal's plea against summons

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The investigating agency claimed the petition of the AAP national convenor, which also challenges certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was not maintainable.

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted two weeks' time to the ED to file its reply on this aspect.

Kejriwal has moved the court in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning under the provisions of PMLA.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said the petition raises several issues, including whether a political party is covered by the anti-money laundering law.

The court also asked the AAP leader why he was not appearing pursuant to the summons to him.