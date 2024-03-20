Dog bite cases ring alarm bells for Dwarka Sector 22 residents

NEW DELHI: Over the past few years, Delhi has witnessed a surge in dog-biting incidents, causing a menace among residents. Reports indicate that Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi have recorded 29,698 and 18,183 dog bite cases, respectively, in the last six months.

Additionally, according to a report by WHO, India accounts for 36% of global deaths due to rabies. Residents of DDA Dwarka 22 are also grappling with this issue, with new cases of dog bites reported every other day. Such incidents have sparked concern among society residents, particularly those who frequent parks and neighbourhoods for walks. Frustrated and feeling helpless, residents express fear of stepping out due to the persistent nuisance posed by these dogs.

“We are always scared to go out,” shared a resident of the society, recounting an incident where she was bitten by a dog while drying clothes on the terrace. These incidents, varying in severity, have instilled unpredictability and anxiety within the community.

This is not a debate about being pro-animal or pro-human; it’s about creating awareness and fostering peaceful coexistence between dogs and human beings. It’s time to address this issue effectively.

Residents from Sadbhavna Apartments, Chitrakoot Apartments, Janki Apartments, DGS Apartments, and Ranjeet Vihar Apartments often utilize the park for their morning and evening strolls. However, due to a surge in dog-bite incidents, many of them now opt to avoid the park altogether. There is a growing concern among senior citizens who have refrained from visiting the park out of fear of encountering aggressive dogs. Despite bringing the matter to the attention of the municipal corporation, no action has been taken thus far.

In February 2024, Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel launched a website dedicated to addressing the issue of stray dog across the country and extending support to victims of such incidents.

Emphasizing the urgent need for collective action, Goel, a former Union minister, unveiled the platform as a digital resource for individuals affected by stray dog attacks. He underscored the importance of raising awareness and facilitating access to information and solutions regarding stray dog-related issues.