Experts’ panel formed to probe Pragati Maidan tunnel leakage

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has formed a five-member expert committee to address the leakage flaws in the recently constructed Pragati Maidan tunnel, an official said on Tuesday.

The committee will comprise of officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the CPWD), and the Public Works Department (PWD). Their primary task is to study the identified flaws and evaluate the report submitted by Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the construction company entrusted with immediate repairs of the structure.

The move follows the issuance of a notice amounting to Rs 500 crore to the L&T by the PWD. The notice cites alleged “glaring infirmities” in the Rs 777 crore key tunnel project in the national capital.

The notice accuses L&T of neglecting public safety concerns and failing to promptly address issues faced by the general public. It also underlines the potential long-term impact on underpasses and tunnels crucial for public usage. However, L&T responded with a counter-claim of Rs 500 crore.

Last month, a senior official at the PWD said the delay in the completion of the Pragati Maidan tunnel and negligence in its maintenance led to large cracks in the structure that now requires a complete overhaul. “The tunnel at present is not safe for commuters. The condition is such that it cannot be repaired without a major revamp,” the official said.

The 1.3-kilometer-long tunnel, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022, faced repeated closures due to waterlogging during the Delhi floods last year. The PWD notice underscores technical and design flaws, particularly highlighting issues with water accumulation.

The tunnel is part of the Integrated Transit Corridor Project, which aims to enhance connectivity between central Delhi, eastern city, and satellite towns like Noida and Ghaziabad.