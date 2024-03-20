Kamla Nagar Market in North Delhi set for facelift, encroachers get notice

NEW DELHI: As the Lok Sabha election draws near, plans are in motion to rejuvenate Kamla Nagar Market in North Delhi, aiming to emulate the charm of Connaught Place.

In a bid to revitalize the area, notices have been dispatched to clear encroachments surrounding the iconic Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) and the outer market premises. The redevelopment project also involves the demolition of the outer area of Kamla Market.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials have unveiled ambitious plans to overhaul the outer market’s appearance, incorporating elements like white marble and contemporary design motifs reminiscent of Connaught Place.

The redevelopment project includes stringent regulations on shop signage, with each shop being allocated limited space for display. The project seeks to not only restore Kamla Market’s historical allure but also position it as a premier destination within the national capital.

Established on November 29, 1951, and inaugurated by India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Kamla Market holds a significant place in Delhi’s rich history. However, neglect and encroachments over the years have led to its gradual dilapidation, diminishing its status as a bustling business centre.

Following a comprehensive review conducted by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on February 23, directives were issued to overhaul the market area.