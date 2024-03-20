Kejriwal cannot escape the long arm of law: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping multiple ED summonses and said that he cannot escape the ‘long hand’ of the law as there is evidence of his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam.

“As the noose of the law is getting tightened around CM, the AAP leaders have forgotten that investigative agencies release press statements on the crucial developments of every high-profile case,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

He said that the AAP is creating an environment based on an anonymous statement and is reminiscent of an old hindi adage “chori ki daddi mein tinka.” Sachdeva said the probe agencies are investigating cases related to liquor scams and other high-profile cases, and have been commenting on the legal progress of the cases.

“When there was significant progress in the liquor scam investigation, the agency issued a press statement based on the statement of K. Kavita, indicating that there could be arrests, but no individual’s name was mentioned,” he said.

“In exchange for these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP,” the agency said.

Dismissing the allegation, Delhi Minister Atishi said, “Political parties issue press releases. Why did the ED issue a political press release? This means that ED has become a political weapon.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Kejriwal posing questions to the BJP makes them uncomfortable.