Man held from UP for kidnapping 7-year-old in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old child in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the accused kidnapper, identified as Viresh alias Veeru alias Bhagat, a resident of Nehru Vihar, even forced the child to call mother in order to extort money and tried to drown the child in the Ganga river.

DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a (PCR) call regarding the kidnapping of a boy from his house was received on March 13 at Dayalpur police station.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of kidnapping and started searching for the missing boy after constituting a specialised team which first scanned and analysed the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the vicinity.

The DCP said that photos of the kidnapped child and kidnapper were shown to the locals for any clue but to no avail. “The police team searched Dharamshalas and various temples in the area. Announcements about the child were also made from Mosques and temples,” the DCP said.

Later the police received information on the location of the child in the area of Rajghat village. The team immediately reached and contacted the Village Sarpanch. A door to door search was made in the Rajghat village with the local residents.

Finally, the team got clues and reached the railway station Rajghat village and made a thorough search in the station premises. The suspected person along with the kidnapped child was seen hiding near a wall of the railway station.

As the suspect noticed the police presence, he immediately left the child and tried to flee from the spot but the team chased and trapped him. One mobile phone was recovered from his possession.