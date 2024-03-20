Over 1000 birds, animals rescued this year: Delhi fire dept

NEW DELHI: The videos of animals getting caught in river and birds entangling their wings in wires surface on social media, however, some good samaritan extend their helping hand in those fatal scenarios.

The Delhi Fire Services rescued over 1,200 birds and animals from January 1 to March 13, an often challenging job that led to a team member getting 19 stitches on his face when he was attacked by a dog last year, an official said. About 5,600 distress calls were recorded from the national capital between January 1 to March 13, according to DFS data. Of the total rescued, 680 were animals and 565 were birds.

“In just the past three months we have all together rescued more than 1,200 animals and birds collectively,” Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg told this newspaper.

Garg said that the fire department had rescued 700 animals in this year which includes 300 in January, 251 in February, and 129 till March 13.

“Besides this we have rescued 251 birds in January, 225 in February, and 89 till March 13,” Garg said.

Sharing figures from last year, the DFS chief said that the fire-fighter rescued more than 7,000 birds and animals and responded to over 30,000 distress calls in 2023.

However, rescuing a distressed and trapped animal is not a cake walk. At times, the rescuers have to face the anger of the creature who feels enraged with the human intervention.

“The scared animals tend to charge at the rescuer and at some instances our fire-fighters involved in the rescue operation have been injured in the process,” said Garg.

In one of the operation, a fire-fighter was brutally bitten by a dog who was being rescued. “The rescuer was hospitalised but felt satisfied that he had saved the life of someone in distress,” the top official said.