‘Take action against Delhi professor in harassment case’

NEW DELHI: Days after more than a dozen female MBBS students from Delhi’s Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College accused an Assistant Professor of sexually harassing them, the Vigilance department on Tuesday intervened and asked the Health & Family Welfare Department to propose disciplinary action against the accused teacher.

Initially, two college girls had complained that they were sexually harassed by an Assistant Professor of pharmacology during their MBBS viva on January 31. Later, the victims filed a police complaint on February 22.

According to the FIR registered at North Rohini police station, a MBBS student from the 2021 batch alleged that on January 31, during a practical exam in the pharmacology department, she was subjected to inappropriate and irrelevant questions by the assistant professor of pharmacology, during her practical viva. These questions made her feel uncomfortable.