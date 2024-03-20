Tihar jail to install 15 phone jammers at six locations

NEW DELHI: Asia’s largest prison Tihar is under the process of installing 15 jammers at six new locations to prevent the inmates from using mobile phones from inside the jail, officials on Tuesday said. A mobile phone jammer is a device that blocks the transmission of signals between the phones and base towers.

The officials said the project, which costs about Rs 11.5 crore, will help in jamming the signals of all kinds of phones having 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

A senior Tihar Jail official said that these 15 jammers will be the addition to three currently installed Towers of Harmonious Call Blocking systems, a kind of technology that discontinue the call as soon it begins. “15 new static towers of jammers, which works in noise technology, will prohibit the inmates from using phones in the prisons,” the officer said.

The work of installating it began two months ago and is expected to be completed this month, the officer added.

Tihar Director General Sanjay Baniwal confirmed the development. Another officer said these jammers are getting installed at high security prisons which houses in six out of nine jails of Tihar. Currently, Delhi has 19,000 inmates, against the capacity of 10,000 inmates in - Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails.

The inmates are often caught using mobile phones despite multiple level of checking at the entry points of Tihar, said officials.

In the past few years, the jailed gangsters making video calls and putting videos of their cell on social media are also found to be happening from inside the jails.