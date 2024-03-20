Traffic light violations multiply in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhiites are becoming increasingly careless on the roads, with red light jumping violations witnessing a significant surge with red light violations surging 230 per cent in Delhi in first 75 Days of 2024.

According to the traffic police, a staggering 69,296 notices for red light jumping were issued from January 1 to March 15 this year, whereas only 21,089 notices were issued during the corresponding period last year.

The highest number of red light jumping violators have been identified in 10 areas, including Nauroji Nagar, Naraina, Moolchand, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, and Andrews Ganj.

Red light jumping, a reckless behaviour often resulting in fatal accidents and disrupting traffic flow, remains a persistent challenge on Delhi’s roads.

A senior Delhi Police official expressed concern over this trend, highlighting the disregard for traffic signals, which endangers the lives of pedestrians, cyclists, and fellow motorists. “The analysis of notices issued for red light violations in 2024 indicates a concentration of violations in the southern parts of the national capital,” the official stated.

To address this issue, the Traffic Police has launched a concerted campaign to crack down on offenders and emphasize the importance of obeying traffic signals.