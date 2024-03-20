Traffic light violations multiply in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhiites are becoming increasingly careless on the roads, with red light jumping violations witnessing a significant surge with red light violations surging 230 per cent in Delhi in first 75 Days of 2024.
According to the traffic police, a staggering 69,296 notices for red light jumping were issued from January 1 to March 15 this year, whereas only 21,089 notices were issued during the corresponding period last year.
The highest number of red light jumping violators have been identified in 10 areas, including Nauroji Nagar, Naraina, Moolchand, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, and Andrews Ganj.
Red light jumping, a reckless behaviour often resulting in fatal accidents and disrupting traffic flow, remains a persistent challenge on Delhi’s roads.
A senior Delhi Police official expressed concern over this trend, highlighting the disregard for traffic signals, which endangers the lives of pedestrians, cyclists, and fellow motorists. “The analysis of notices issued for red light violations in 2024 indicates a concentration of violations in the southern parts of the national capital,” the official stated.
To address this issue, the Traffic Police has launched a concerted campaign to crack down on offenders and emphasize the importance of obeying traffic signals.
As part of the campaign, the Traffic Police is exploring innovative solutions to enhance enforcement capabilities, including the utilization of CCTV cameras, automated monitoring systems, and digital platforms for streamlined reporting and management of traffic violations.
The police have also installed a 3D radar-based Red-Light Violation Detection System (RLVD) on major roads and junctions throughout the city. This system detects vehicles violating traffic rules at red lights and sends details to the control room for e-challans under relevant sections of the MV Act, without requiring human intervention.
The aim of these systems is to prosecute violators round-the-clock, as manpower deployment for interception and issuing challans to maintain continuously. The evidence-based, non-interventionist approach is expected to have a more profound impact, the official added.
All red light violations notices/ challans are sent to virtual court within 15 days. These challans/ notices are compounded in the Virtual Court (vcourts.gov.in) and not on overspeed.