Vigilance orders dismissal of GST officer accused of graft in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Vigilance (DOV) has ordered dismissal of a GST officer posted at the Trade and Taxes department of the city government and accused him of financial corruption of Rs 23.47 crores.

Officials said that the accused officer, Manoj Kaushik, issued various illegal refund orders from the tax money within a short span of joining the department which indicates kickback from certain individuals.

It was found the refunds were authorised to non-existent firms which the DOV officials confirmed through physical verification of the addresses mentioned.

“The officer is responsible for illegally issuing 122 refund orders worth Rs 9.68 crores (approx.) in two months without verifying the credentials of the dealers. He illegally approved refund orders worth Rs 2.24 crores on the same date of applying the refunds and remaining Rs 7.44 crores were approved within five days to non-existing firms,” a senior official said.

“Besides, huge illegal refunds were made amounting to Rs 4.11 crores to the dealers who were found non-existing and non-traceable,” he added.