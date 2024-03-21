‘Coordinate with depts, redress water problems’: Delhi minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Days after the Assembly resolution in this regard, water minister Atishi on Wednesday gave the charge of water supply and sewer systems in the city to the Chief Secretary (CS). The minister also directed the top official to coordinate between the Delhi Jal Board, urban development and the finance departments to ensure that water and sewer systems keep functioning optimally.

In an official order, the minister said that grievances regarding sewer overflow, water contamination, water pipeline leakage and water shortage are repeatedly reported from various parts of Delhi.

Water and sewer management are critical civic utilities that cannot be put on hold because the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls has been imposed, the order read.

“To ensure that water and sewer systems keep functioning optimally, the chief secretary shall be responsible for overseeing the functioning of water supply, sewerage systems and ensuring the redressal of any grievances regarding the same,” the order stated.

The CS “shall personally monitor the redressal of water and sewerage-related grievances with the concerned departments and officers,” it added.