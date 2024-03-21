Domestic help in Delhi beaten to death over suspicion of theft, accused arrested

NEW DELHI: A domestic help was allegedly beaten to death by his employer as the latter suspected him of stealing `15,000 from his house in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, a senior Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The officer said they have nabbed the accused, who has been identified as Satish Bhadana, a ‘Safai Karamchari’ (sanitation staff) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Subhash (35), the deceased, had been employed as a servant at the house of the accused for the past eight years.

DCP (North-East), Joy Tirkey, said that a PCR call was received on Wednesday morning informing about a body found at a house in Ambedkar Vihar in Karawal Nagar, following which a police team was rushed to the scene.

On reaching the crime scene, the police found Subhash lying dead in the house with no signs of external injury on his body. Later, postmortem revealed multiple internal injuries, including a head injury and perforated intestine, on the deceased’s body by the doctors.

Preliminary investigation showed that Satish Bhadana, the owner of the house, allegedly assaulted Subhash over some monetary issue, police said. “The accused, who was nabbed after a search, disclosed that Subhash used to work for him as a servant for the past eight years. Satish told the police that Rs 15,000 was missing from his house, and he suspected that Subhash had stolen his money,” the DCP said.

“Satish had assaulted Subhash in a bid to make him confess to the crime. However, Subhash succumbed to his injuries following which Satish fled from the scene,” the senior officer added.