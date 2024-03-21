ED not waiting for court’s decision: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the ED was not waiting for the court’s decision and sending summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case, and asked the agency to respect the legal procedure.

The High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the ED on a petition by Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The investigating agency claimed the petition of the AAP national convenor, which also challenges certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was not maintainable.

Atishi said, “The ED is sending multiple summonses The replies to the summons sent by Kejriwal questioning their legality have not elicited any response. ED opposed Kejriwal’s application in the high court. They demanded dismissal of application but the HC has sought their response.”

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted two weeks’ time to the ED to file its reply in this regard.