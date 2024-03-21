Flavours of Maharashtra in Delhi

In India’s ever evolving culinary scene, it is heartening to see how the diners are now more open to various regional Indian and international cuisines. Indo-Chinese, Italian and Mughlai food continues to have its fanbase, but there is an overall shift in the way we consume food and the experiences that we invest our time and money in. In fact we are now slowly moving away from the umbrella terms of regions and diving deeper into sub-regions and communities with the growing popularity of home-chefs.

Last weekend on a balmy spring weekend, Mumbai resident Dr Kasturi Sonalkar, and Delhi resident and chef Kartik Sinha joined hands to bring the cuisine of the Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu (CKP) community to the food lovers of Delhi at Indica in Ghitorni — a privately run space which hosts gastronomic experiences.

The CKPs, based largely across Gujarat and Maharashtra, hailed from the Chenab river valley in Kashmir and north India. They later settled along the Konkan coast, therefore carrying with them influences of Maharashtrian cuisine through ingredients like coconut, fish, kokum and more.

The vast menu featured popular items like sol kadhi, ambat varan soup (sweet and sour dal) and hirva kombdicha rassa (chicken in green broth) served along with a unique thalipeeth focaccia—bringing in Sonalkar’s expertise in baking sourdough breads. There was also a thali, which is one of the best ways to showcase the nuances of an Indian cuisine and something very inherently Indian too, so it never feels out of place.