Green corridor takes liver to Delhi hospital in 18 minutes

NEW DELHI: The traffic police provided a 16-kilometre green corridor and facilitated transport of a cadaveric liver from IGI Airport to a Dwarka hospital in 18 minutes, an official said on Wednesday. The official said the cadaveric liver was transported from IGI Airport to the Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, with the utmost urgency in a collaborative effort between healthcare institutions, law enforcement agencies, and transportation authorities.

“A green corridor of about 16 km was planned and around 35 traffic personnel were deployed for smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ,” DCP (Traffic) Prashant Gautam said.

He said that a total of 16 km was covered in only 18 minutes, and the organ was safely transported to the hospital.

The official added that the green corridor ensured that the organ reached its destination in the shortest possible time, minimising transit delays and maximising the viability of the organ for transplantation.

A video shared by the officer showed an ambulance, accompanied by a police vehicle, being driven at high speed. At every intersection, the cops halted the traffic for hassle-free passage of the vehicle to ensure that the organ reaches the hospital on time.