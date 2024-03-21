Green corridor takes liver to Delhi hospital in 18 minutes
NEW DELHI: The traffic police provided a 16-kilometre green corridor and facilitated transport of a cadaveric liver from IGI Airport to a Dwarka hospital in 18 minutes, an official said on Wednesday. The official said the cadaveric liver was transported from IGI Airport to the Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, with the utmost urgency in a collaborative effort between healthcare institutions, law enforcement agencies, and transportation authorities.
“A green corridor of about 16 km was planned and around 35 traffic personnel were deployed for smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ,” DCP (Traffic) Prashant Gautam said.
He said that a total of 16 km was covered in only 18 minutes, and the organ was safely transported to the hospital.
The official added that the green corridor ensured that the organ reached its destination in the shortest possible time, minimising transit delays and maximising the viability of the organ for transplantation.
A video shared by the officer showed an ambulance, accompanied by a police vehicle, being driven at high speed. At every intersection, the cops halted the traffic for hassle-free passage of the vehicle to ensure that the organ reaches the hospital on time.
Gautam said that the seamless execution of the green corridor operation reflects the dedication and professionalism of the Delhi traffic police in managing complex logistical challenges for the betterment of society.
By prioritising the transportation of critical medical supplies such as organs for transplantation, the traffic police have once again proven its invaluable role in supporting healthcare initiatives and saving lives, he added.
A green corridor is a special route that is managed in a manner that all the traffic signals in the route of the hospital where an organ is harvested and the hospital where it is to be transplanted, are green and controlled manually. The green corridor system is one of the ways to expedite organ transplants and save lives. The traffic department collaborates to transport a vital organ in less than 60-70% of the time that is usually taken to go from place A to place B.
16-km-long route from IGIA to Dwarka
A green corridor of about 16 km was planned and around 35 traffic personnel were deployed for smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ.
A total of 16 km were covered in only 18 minutes, and the organ from Chandigarh was safely transported from the IGI Airport to the Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka. The green corridor system is one of the ways to expedite organ transplants and save lives.