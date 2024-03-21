Interstate gang stealing Radio Remote units from mobile towers busted

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted an interstate gang of thieves who were involved in stealing highly expensive Radio Remote Unit (RRU) installed at mobile towers. Four accused, identified as Puneet Kumar alias Bombay, Parveen Rana a.k.a Sonu Thakur, Sumit Rana, and a receiver of stolen RRUs namely Salman, were arrested by the cops.

The police have also recovered four stolen RRU valued at Rs 24 lakhs, 12 high-tech hardware and software tools from the possession of the accused.

RRU is the equipment installed in towers of mobile service providers and is used as trans-receiver in telecommunications which combines the functioning of transmission and receiving of mobile signals.

According to police, in view of the rise of theft of RRUs in the recent past a team was formed to nab the those involved in the incidents in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. The police team visited the locations of the thefts and collected CCTV footages. “The gathered information was then analysed both manually and technically, leading us to the mobile numbers belonging to some suspects,” DCP (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said.