Kejriwal arrested by ED; AAP slams BJP's political scheming, says he will remain Delhi CM

The officials said the ED would produce the chief minister before a court here on Friday and seek his custody for interrogation in the case.

The Supreme Court is not holding any urgent hearing on Thursday night on Kejriwal's plea.

The AAP leaders, angry over their party supremo's arrest, sharply reacted over the high-end development, terming the action against a sitting chief minister's a part of "BJP's vindictive politics which is murdering democracy".

Minister Atishi slammed the arrest and said Kejriwal will run the governmenment from jail.

"We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi," she emphasised.

Atishi further said that they have filed a case in the Supreme Court and their lawyers are heading to the apex court to demand an urgent hearing on Thursday night itself.

Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said it was BJP's plan to put all top leaders in jail. "The ED raided CM's residence, completely searched the house and found nothing. Only they found a cash Rs 70,000 which they even returned. This is nothing but murder of democracy," Bhardwaj said.