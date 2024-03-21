Petrol pumps to verify PUCC validity in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Vehicle licence plates will soon be scanned by cameras at petrol pumps to check PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificate) validity. The move came after a pilot study by the transport department of the Delhi government found that nearly one-fourth of the vehicles plying on city roads were without valid PUCCs.

Transport department officials said that in the course of the study, several violations were captured by Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras. As many as 20,942 vehicles were found without valid PUCCs out of the 88,347 scanned in one month. Thus, 23.7% of vehicles scanned were without valid PUCCs.

Officials said an exercise has been undertaken to send e-challans to the vehicle owners levying a fine of `10,000 for the violation captured on the AI cameras, initially installed only at 25 petrol pumps under the pilot project. However, more petrol pumps will soon come under this initiative.

“Given the success of this pilot, we will now expand it to 100 locations,” a senior official informed. Officials also said that the department is working on a digital solution to extend this AI technology at all petrol pumps in the city.