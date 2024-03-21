Pragati Maidan tunnel to remain closed at night till April 18 for repair work

NEW DELHI: The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory saying that the Pragati Maidan tunnel will remain closed from midnight to 6 am till April 18 to allow for repair and maintenance work on the tunnel.

The advisory added that the tunnel will remain closed for the entire day on March 24, March 31 and April 7.

“The repair and maintenance activity in the Pragati Maidan tunnel is being conducted by ITPO Project Division, PWD. Consequently, these tunnels will be closed from 12 am to 6 am until April 18. Furthermore, on March 24, March 31, and April 7 (three Sundays), the tunnels will be inaccessible throughout the day,” the advisory read.

The traffic police advised commuters to utilise alternative routes such as Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and Mathura Road. “Travellers heading towards ISBT, railway stations, or airports are advised to plan their journeys meticulously, ensuring they allocate ample time,” the advisory said. Commuters have also been asked to use public transportation wherever possible.

A five-member expert committee was recently formed to address the delays in the proposed total repair of the tunnel. The committee includes members from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), and Public Works Department (PWD).

In addition to this, the Delhi Traffic Police also said that traffic will also be affected on Mathura Road near Okhla Tank as a result of repair work by the PWD.

“The road repair work on the Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram to Badarpur near Okhla Tank is being carried out by PWD. Due to this, traffic will remain affected on the Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur side,” the DTP said.