Snake venom case: Two more associates of Elvish Yadav land in police net

NEW DELHI: The Noida Police on Wednesday arrested two associates of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection with an ongoing probe into the suspected use of snake venoms as recreational drugs in parties. The accused were identified as Ishwar (50) and Vinay Yadav (25).

According to a senior Noida Police official, Ishwar runs a banquet hall in Gurugram while Vinay is a social media influencer and close friend of Elvish.

The 26-year-old controversial social media influencer, Elvish Yadav, was arrested on March 17 and later produced before a local court which sent him to 15 days judicial custody.

Ishwar and Vinay’s name had not featured in the original FIR, lodged at the Sector 49 Police Station in Noida on November 3, but their links in the case surfaced during the probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said that both the accused have been booked under the same charges as Elvish Yadav, which include the consumption of drugs, organising such parties and trafficking of wildlife species.

Yadav is currently lodged in the Luksar Jail in Greater Noida and awaiting hearing of his bail please in the local court, according to officials.

He was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Noida’s Sector 49 Police Station on November 3 last year. The five other accused, identified as snake charmers, were arrested in November but are currently out on bail.